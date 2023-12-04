Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Returns on my investments

Returns on my investments

Livemint

  • Here's how four common assets — equity, cash, gold and fixed deposits — have performed in different periods.

(Photo: iStock)

Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained, too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on his/her financial goals, and each asset class gives different return, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation.

Here's a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have performed in different periods.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Elections News,Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.