Revamped tax-filing portal is still giving taxpayers trouble

“A few days ago, the functionality to register as a representative was only allowed to be availed if the profile of taxpayer was 100% complete on the portal. Therefore, such taxpayers were unable to register as ‘legal heir’ to file returns on behalf of the deceased. Since no one was able to complete profiles entirely (100%) on the new portal despite entering all details, the tax department has now removed the requirement that the profile should be complete. However, still, the functionality to register as the representative assessee has not yet been made available," said Kumar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}