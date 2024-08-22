Money
Unlocking your home's equity: How a reverse mortgage can secure your retirement
Anuj Sharma 5 min read 22 Aug 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
- For senior citizens with limited retirement savings and no sources of income, a reverse mortgage can offer a valuable financial cushion. However, prospective borrowers must fully understand the implications of such a loan.
A relatively new financial instrument in India’s housing market, the reverse mortgage was introduced as a way to provide senior citizens with a stable income during retirement. It’s been widely adopted in Western countries, particularly the United States.
