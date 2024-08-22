Unlocking your home's equity: How a reverse mortgage can secure your retirement

Effect on heirs:A major concern associated with reverse mortgages is that the property used as collateral is often sold after the borrower’s death to repay the loan. This can create complications for the heirs, who may expect to inherit the property. Although they can repay the loan with interest to retain the house, this may not always be possible, especially if the accumulated interest is significant. This issue is particularly important in India, where homes are often passed down through generations as a form of family wealth.