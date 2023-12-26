Reverse mortgage vs loan against property: Which is the best option for leveraging home equity?
Two financial options leveraging home equity: Reverse Mortgages for seniors (aged 60+) seeking steady income and Loan Against Property (LAP) for property owners of any age needing lump-sum funds, each carrying distinct features and implications.
Reverse mortgages are better suited for senior citizens who need a regular source of income, while Loan Against Property is a secured loan and can fund a wide range of requirements.
