Union Bank’s women-only credit card: Divaa – Should you apply?
The Divaa credit card is a women-only card with good features and benefits like discount offers, airport lounge access, annual health checkups, UPI payments, etc. The annual fee is low at Rs. 499 and can be waived by spending Rs. 30,000 or more.
Many financial institutions like banks offer some products and services for a specific category of customers like kids, women, senior citizens, etc. Union Bank of India has also launched a credit card, Divaa, for women customers only. Let us explore the eligibility criteria, fees, features, benefits, and whether you should apply for this card.
