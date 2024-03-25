Union Bank’s women-only credit card: Divaa – Should you apply?

Many financial institutions like banks offer some products and services for a specific category of customers like kids, women, senior citizens, etc. Union Bank of India has also launched a credit card, Divaa, for women customers only. Let us explore the eligibility criteria, fees, features, benefits, and whether you should apply for this card. Also Read: Redefine Opulence with the Most Powerful Lifestyle Card Ever: HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card

Eligibility

The Divaa credit card will be issued only to women customers. The eligibility criteria for the card is as follows:

a) If the applicant is a salaried individual, the age should be in the 18 to 65 years bracket. If the applicant is a professional or businesswoman, the age should be in the 18 to 70 years bracket.

b) The applicant’s minimum income should be Rs. 2.5 lakhs per annum. The salaried individual will have to submit her Form 16/ITR along with the latest salary slip. The businesswoman will have to submit two years of ITR.

c) Add-on cards will also be issued only for women. The add-on cardholder applicant’s age should be 18 years and above.

If the applicant doesn’t have any income proof, the card can be issued on the security of a fixed deposit by marking a lien on it.

The above eligibility criteria are indicative.



Features and benefits

The Divaa credit card is packed with good features and benefits. The bank has tied up with various merchants to provide specific women-only offers. Some of these include the following.

The card also provides other benefits like:

a) Airport lounge access: You can avail of 8 complimentary domestic airport lounge access (2 per quarter) and 2 complimentary international airport lounge access per year. You can check the lounges list.

b) Annual health checkup: The card provides a women’s health package with Pap Smear and blood tests.

c) RuPay offers: As the card is issued on the RuPay network, it is eligible for various merchant offers and cashback offers provided by RuPay. These include offers on categories like restaurants, utility payments, etc.

d) Fuel surcharge reimbursement: The 1% surcharge on fuel purchase transactions is reimbursed. The maximum reimbursement amount is limited to Rs. 100 per card per month.

e) Concierge services: You can avail of a host of referral services like travel assistance, hotel reservations, consultancy services, etc., on a 24/7 basis.



Reward points: You get 2 reward points for every Rs. 100 spent. A minimum of 750 reward points is required for redemption.

UPI payments: As the card is issued on the RuPay network, you can use it for UPI payments. It can be used for merchant payments (P2M).

Fees: The annual fee for the card is Rs. 499. The annual fee is waived if you spend Rs. 30,000 or more in the previous year.

Application: To apply for the Divaa credit card, you will need to submit the following:

a) Duly filled credit card application form

b) Passport size colour photograph

c) KYC documents: PAN, ID proof, and address proof

d) Income documents: Salary slip, Form 16, ITR, depending on whether you are salaried or a businesswoman.



Should you apply for the Divaa credit card?

The Divaa credit card comes with good discount offers and features like airport lounge access, annual health checkups, concierge services, etc. As the card is issued on the RuPay network, it can also be used for merchant UPI payments. Even if you don't have an income source, you can apply for it against the security of a fixed deposit. The annual fee is low at Rs. 499 and gets waived on annual spends of Rs. 30,000 or above.

Overall, the Divaa credit card is a good entry-level credit card. If you are new to credit cards and applying for the first credit card, you may go for this card. However, if you are looking for a premium or super premium credit card, the Divaa credit card will not fit your requirements, and you may have to consider other cards.

Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached at LinkedIn.

