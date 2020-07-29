The broken promises would be fewer if buyers verified information more diligently. There are many regulatory safeguards and diligence is easy. The main diligence document in life insurance is the sales illustration. It is mandatory for insurers to have you sign this and send a copy with your policy. The illustration lists out your premium payments over the years and outlines possible returns. The interest rate range that these illustrations generally show is 4% and 8%. Since these are the returns that the insurer earns, your returns will be lower. The 4% and 8% band is carefully selected to set reasonable expectations. A promise of higher return is not credible. This illustration also details out the fund amount that you can withdraw each year.