Review your spends to create a buffer

In April and May 2020, several companies announced salary cuts and layoffs . Other companies took a milder approach, deferring bonuses, variable pay, promotions as well as fresh hiring. GDP data for the first quarter of FY22 showed a dip of 23.9%. The trend has, however, abated and partially reversed in the last few months. Tata Consultancy Services announced plans to give out salary increments in October and hire more employees. In the same month, former HDFC Bank managing director and chief executive officer Aditya Puri reassured employees that they should not fear for their jobs and bonuses.

But with the pandemic still raging and an economy slated to contract by around 10% for the full year, the income of an average Indian is far from secure. In such circumstances, building a buffer or emergency fund is the need of the hour. One way that households can build a buffer is by taking a hard look at their own spending and how they can curb it.

The Data Book - State of India (2020 Edition), researched by Ashutosh Datar, co-founder, IndiaDataHub.com, compiles several important macroeconomic data points which Indian investors and households can use for their investment decisions. According to a table on per capita household consumption in the book, the average Indian spent ₹85,199 on consumption in 2019 based on data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. This consumption has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% since 2015 and a faster 12.1% since 2005. Food and beverages accounted for the largest share of this pie at 30%, followed by transport at 17%. The relative shares of items have moved in different directions, with food and beverages seeing their share fall from 37% in 2005 to 30% in 2019. For middle-class Indians, the pattern may look different with a lower share of income going to food. “The lower down the economic ladder a person is, the more he will tend to spend on food and beverages. This is not because less affluent people eat more, but simply a reflection of the fact that lower incomes will mean there is little left over after spending on food. Conversely the more affluent a person is, the lower his spending on food and higher his spending on not just services but other categories like durable goods such as white goods or automobiles," said Datar in response to a question from Mint.

View Full Image Here is the consumer spending pattern of Indians as of March 2019

A similar break-up of monthly expenditure can help investors identify areas in which economies can be made.

Experts have highlighted the importance of tracking expenditure for wealth creation. “When it comes to personal finance, one of the biggest challenges is to contain the amount of spending done as well as identify the leakages in the monthly budget. It is common for people to say that they don’t even realize where all the money was spent," said Prableen Bajpai, founder, Finfix Research and Analytics Pvt. Ltd, a mutual fund distribution firm.

Household savings as a percentage of GDP in India have dropped from 23.5% in 2005 to 19.6% in 2015 and further to 18.2% in 2019, although the figure includes the savings of non-profit entities and non-incorporated businesses (the unorganized sector), according to data from the ministry of statistics and programme implementation cited in the book.

“You can make various heads such as grocery, eating-out/home deliveries, vegetables, Internet, electricity, online shopping, Uber (or travel), etc on an Excel sheet and enter the amount of money spent at the end of the day. This really keeps a track of where the money is spent. You can even write it down in a diary if you aren’t comfortable with Excel," said Bajpai. “The other way is to label white envelopes and keep the approximate amount usually spent in each. Each time you spend— take the money out of that envelope. This is more suitable for those who deal more in cash," she added.

Experts have also asked individuals to allocate a share of their income for retirement, from an early age. “As a broad rule of thumb, around 20% of your income should be set aside for retirement through different investment vehicles," said Rushabh Desai, a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor.

“Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen pounds nineteen and six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds nought and six, result misery," said Wilkins Micawber, a character in Great Expectations, a novel by Charles Dickens, who has trouble dealing with his debts and is eventually sent to debtors’ prison. Micawber’s predicament is likely to strike a chord among Indian households dealing with the economic slowdown caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

If you’ve been facing a tough time or are worried about your financial future, a simple budgeting exercise can go a long way in putting together an emergency corpus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.