Review your spends to create a buffer

The Data Book - State of India (2020 Edition), researched by Ashutosh Datar, co-founder, IndiaDataHub.com, compiles several important macroeconomic data points which Indian investors and households can use for their investment decisions. According to a table on per capita household consumption in the book, the average Indian spent ₹85,199 on consumption in 2019 based on data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. This consumption has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% since 2015 and a faster 12.1% since 2005. Food and beverages accounted for the largest share of this pie at 30%, followed by transport at 17%. The relative shares of items have moved in different directions, with food and beverages seeing their share fall from 37% in 2005 to 30% in 2019. For middle-class Indians, the pattern may look different with a lower share of income going to food. “The lower down the economic ladder a person is, the more he will tend to spend on food and beverages. This is not because less affluent people eat more, but simply a reflection of the fact that lower incomes will mean there is little left over after spending on food. Conversely the more affluent a person is, the lower his spending on food and higher his spending on not just services but other categories like durable goods such as white goods or automobiles," said Datar in response to a question from Mint.