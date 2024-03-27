Reviewing investment portfolios, assessing performance and rebalancing

It’s that time of the year to conduct a quick review of our investment portfolios, and ask ourselves a few questions. How can I stress-test my portfolio? We have been reading about stress tests for mid- and small-cap funds, which estimate the time and cost involved if a fund were to liquidate a substantial portion of its holdings. For your portfolio, however, a stress test should estimate the ‘drawdown’ or percentage fall in your portfolio if broader markets fall by about 10% or economic growth slows down significantly.