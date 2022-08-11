Revised income tax return: Eligibility, deadline, other details you should know

ITR filing: Due date for unaudited income tax return (ITR) filing is gone but those taxpayers who want to edit their return as they have filled some incorrect information in their ITR like use of wrong ITR form, wrong bank account number, etc., they still have an option to do that. As per the revised income tax rules, a taxpayer can revise one's income tax return under Section 139 (5) of the income tax act, 1961.

