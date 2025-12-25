Revised ITR vs Belated ITR — Which one should taxpayers file before 31 December deadline? Here's what you need to know

Income Tax refund update: The income tax department has been sending alerts via SMS and email to hundreds of taxpayers saying that their income tax refund has been put on hold due to mismatch in their ITR filing. These taxpayers have been urged to file a revised income tax return by 31 December, 2025, which is the deadline to file such returns.

The income tax department's latest crackdown on taxpayers it believes have claimed excess refunds have left many confused.

“As the time-limit for filing of revised ITR for A.Y. 2025-26 will expire on 31st December 2025, you are requested to avail this opportunity to file Revised Return within the due date if so required. Alternatively, you may file an updated return w.e.f. January 1, 2026, however subject to an additional tax liability,” the email sent by the income tax department says.

In such a scenario, it is crucial to know about the types of ITR you can file after the original ITR filing due date. You can file a revised income tax return or a belated income tax return, but two of them are different from each other. Here is what the differences are.

What is revised ITR? While filing the original ITR, taxpayers may often mistakenly put wrong details or overlook certain things. However, these mistakes can be corrected under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, with revised ITR. Using this, taxpayers can file a revised income tax return to rectify errors including missed income, deductions, or miscalculations. It can also be filed if taxpayers show an increased or decreased refund amount against the taxes paid by them.

What is belated ITR? On the other hand, a belated ITR is an income tax return that can be filed by a taxpayer who misses the original due date for ITR filing, under Section 139(1) of the Income Tax Act. Such a return can be filed till 31 December of the relevant assessment year, but attracts a penalty. It is recommended to file a belated ITR if you have missed the due date to avoid any consequences of not filing the original income tax return.

Why do you need to file a revised ITR? A revised ITR is filed to correct any mistake in the original ITR. The mistakes may include omitted, reduced or exaggerated income, excess deductions, wrong ITR form choosing, claimed less or more refund than eligible among others.

According to CA Shefali Mundra, tax expert at ClearTax, “There is no penalty for filing a revised return within the prescribed timeframe.”

Revised ITR vs Belated ITR: What's the difference? “A revised return is filed to correct errors or omissions in a previously filed return (either original or belated). It can be filed before December 31 of the relevant assessment year or before the department completes the assessment. The revised return is linked to the original filing, and the taxpayer can make corrections without any penalties, apart from paying any additional taxes and interest,” Mundra told Livemint.

Meanwhile, a belated ITR is different from a revised ITR.

“A belated return is filed after the original due date for submitting the return, which is typically 31 July for individual taxpayers. A belated return is still an original return, and it is subject to a late filing fee under Section 234F (up to ₹5,000 depending on income) and interest on unpaid tax. Additionally, certain benefits, such as carrying forward losses, may not be available when filing a belated return,” according to Mundra.