Industry
Reviving Go First won’t be easy. Here’s why
Summary
- Revival of airlines is challenging as a profitable carrier is an output of several things, such as the right fuel price band, perfect aircraft type, solid maintenance contracts, great network, good slots at airports, skilled workforce etc.
SpiceJet boss Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Aviation have submitted a rescue plan for bankrupt airline Go First. Previously, efforts to revive Jet Airways have met with limited success. Mint explains the flight path of recovery and the challenges associated with it.
