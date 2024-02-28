Reviving Go First won’t be easy. Here’s why

How difficult is it to revive airlines in India?

Running an airline is a risky business. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson has famously said: “If you want to be a millionaire, start with a billion dollars and launch a new airline." Revival of airlines is challenging as a profitable carrier is an output of several things, such as the right fuel price band, perfect aircraft type, solid maintenance contracts, great network, good slots at airports, skilled workforce etc. In fact, the only revival story over the last three decades is that of SpiceJet, which got a second lease of life in December 2014 in the form the support from the government and a new management.