Can you revoke a gift? What senior citizens and heirs need to know.

At the same time, courts have cautioned that individuals cannot retro-fit a revocation right where none was reserved; attempts at unilateral cancellation in such cases routinely fail. Thoughtful drafting therefore becomes the first line of defence: recording clear triggers for revocation, aligning them with statutory limits, and dovetailing the gift with maintenance arrangements, whether by contract, promissory note, or specific recitals can dramatically shift the balance of power back towards vulnerable parents. In the new battlefield between senior citizens and entitled heirs, the fine print of the gift deed is fast becoming as important as the property itself.