Can you revoke a gift? What senior citizens and heirs need to know.

Senior citizens' livelihood and independence should remain fully protected even after giving the gift.
While a registered gift may seem final, Indian courts are increasingly using maintenance laws to strip away property from heirs who fail to care for their elderly parents.

Senior citizens increasingly find themselves in court, fighting to reclaim homes they once “gifted” to their children or daughters-in-law, while heirs insist that “a gift is forever”.

Under the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, a gift is generally irrevocable unless it carries a valid, agreed contingency for revocation under Section 126. Recent Supreme Court rulings confirm that if a gift deed is absolute and doesn’t include a revocation clause, the donor (the person gifting) cannot cancel it on their own. However, heirs often mistakenly assume that once a gift is registered, the parents have signed away their rights forever, which isn’t the case.

Under Section 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, a senior citizen can legally cancel a property transfer (like a gift) if two things are true: they gave the property with the understanding that the receiver would care for them, and the receiver has since failed to provide basic care or amenities. Courts interpret this provision with intent in mind. If neglect follows the transfer, they may treat it as involving fraud or undue influence and revoke the gift.

In a landmark Bombay High Court ruling in Dilip Manohar Wagh Vs. Sub-Divisional Officer (writ petition decided on 12 June 2018), Justices Ranjit More and Anuja Prabhudessai upheld the revocation of a gift deed under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. In that case, a widowed father, pressured by his son before a second marriage, gifted 50% of his flat to “protect” the son’s interests. Once the transfer was done, the son and daughter-in-law began harassing him and refused to support his second wife.

The maintenance tribunal annulled the gift and restored full ownership to the father, and the high court upheld this, treating the promise to maintain both spouses as an implied condition embedded in the transaction. The message to entitled heirs was blunt: “you cannot weaponize a gift deed to first extract property and then discard the parent”.

Similarly, the case of Smt. Varindar Kaur Vs. Smt. Daljit Kaur (decided on 26 September 2025) revolved around an 88-year-old woman who had gifted property to her daughter-in-law and succeeded in getting the gift cancelled after she showed neglect, mistreatment and denial of basic care. The high court highlighted that when a senior citizen gifts property within the family, an implied expectation of care accompanies the document even if the deed is silent.

Why does the revocation clause matter?

These cases expose a divergence: on paper, a gift without a revocation clause is nearly bulletproof. In reality, though, senior-citizen-specific law is carving out humanitarian exceptions. A well-drafted revocation clause addressing non-maintenance, abuse, or alienation of property without consent reduces uncertainty by converting moral expectations into enforceable conditions. It also forces the receivers to understand, at the time of signing, that their continued enjoyment of the property is contingent on how they treat the donor.

At the same time, courts have cautioned that individuals cannot retro-fit a revocation right where none was reserved; attempts at unilateral cancellation in such cases routinely fail. Thoughtful drafting therefore becomes the first line of defence: recording clear triggers for revocation, aligning them with statutory limits, and dovetailing the gift with maintenance arrangements, whether by contract, promissory note, or specific recitals can dramatically shift the balance of power back towards vulnerable parents. In the new battlefield between senior citizens and entitled heirs, the fine print of the gift deed is fast becoming as important as the property itself.

As advisors, we approach such situations with caution. If an individual, especially a senior citizen, wishes to gift property to loved ones, we must first ensure that they retain sufficient financial security. Their livelihood and independence should remain fully protected even after giving the gift. It is therefore essential for individuals to consult qualified professionals to fully understand the nuances of this topic, which may seem simple on the surface but is far more complex in practice.

Shraddha Nileshwar is head, will & estate planning at 1 Finance.

