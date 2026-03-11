Senior citizens increasingly find themselves in court, fighting to reclaim homes they once “gifted” to their children or daughters-in-law, while heirs insist that “a gift is forever”.
Can you revoke a gift? What senior citizens and heirs need to know.
SummaryWhile a registered gift may seem final, Indian courts are increasingly using maintenance laws to strip away property from heirs who fail to care for their elderly parents.
