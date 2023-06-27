Great strides made in insurance, but there is still a long way to go1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Over years, the changes may be significant; policyholders are not aware of these changes and learn about them when they file a claim.
Two decades ago when I joined the insurance industry, it had just about been privatized. “But will they pay a claim?" everyone asked me about the sector. My guess is that, in the private sector, fewer than 1,000 death claims had been paid until then. So, disguising my under-confidence, I reassured others. That reassurance was not misplaced. Today, over 1 million death claims are paid each year. If I include health and other claims, the numbers are much larger. Over the years, there have been many changes that have made this possible.
