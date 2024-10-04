Rewards credit cards: Which rewards cards offer the best value for your spending habits? Check details here

If you are planning to get a credit card, then it is important to note that there are plenty of them to go for. Some credit cards offer travel reward points, while a few are good if you love to dine outside. Few are good for the moviegoers, while others are good if you drive a lot. Here we list our top reward credit cards that one can explore.

Remember that each credit card has a different set of features and benefits and one should compare each of these cards before zeroing in on one. For instance, one card may be offering higher reward points but may have a higher annual fee. At the same time, another credit card may have fewer reward points, but may give discounts on the air tickets.

Get Quick Cash in just Minutes! Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate Instant Apply

Also Read | Credit cards: List of 8 bank cards with the best cashback offers

Therefore, one should evaluate the pros and cons of each credit card before taking a decision on which card to opt for.

Some of the reward credit cards you can explore: HDFC Bank Reward Credit Cards HDFC Bank offers a number of reward credit cards which include Diners Club Black Metal Edition card, Regalia Gold card, Diners Club Privilege card and Diners Club Rewardz card.

I. Diners Club Black METAL Edition Credit Card offers 10,000 bonus reward points when you spend ₹4 lakh every calendar year.

II. HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card offers ₹5,000 worth of flight vouchers for annual spending of ₹5 lakh along with an additional voucher of ₹5,000 for spending ₹7.5 lakh.

Also Read | Planning a vacation? 7 popular travel credit cards you can explore

III. Diners Club Privilege Credit Card offers ₹1,500 worth of vouchers for Marriott, Decathlon and more on quarterly spends of ₹1.5 lakh.

IV. Diners Club Rewardz Credit Card gives you 3 reward points for every ₹150 spent. One can enjoy up to 5 per cent cashback for purchases made through SmartBuy.

Standard Chartered Rewards Credit Card This credit card offers 4X rewards on all retail spends above ₹20,000. You get complimentary lounge access per calendar quarter. There are no joining fees and second year onwards, the annual fees to be reversed on spends of ₹1.5 lakh or more in the previous year.

ICICI Bank Reward Credit Card ICICI Bank offers a number of credit cards for reward points. These include ICICI Bank American Express Green Credit Card, ICICI Bank Big Bazaar Gold, PLC & Silver Credit Cards, ICICI Bank Easy Deposit Preferred Gold Credit Card, ICICI Bank e-BOR Preferred Gold & Silver Credit Cards, ICICI Bank Foreign National Platinum Credit Card, ICICI Bank Gold Next Credit Card and ICICI Bank Virtual Credit Card.

These are some of the key advantages of ICICI Bank rewards: 1. You earn points almost every time you spend.

2. There is no limit to the number of ICICI Bank Rewards you can earn.

3. The points have no expiry date.

4. You can redeem points by choosing from an exclusive range of gift items and vouchers.

Axis Bank Reward Credit Card This credit card offers 5,000 Edge Reward points on cumulative net spends of ₹1,000 or above within 30 days of card issuance. Reward points: The card offers unlimited 2 EDGE Reward points earned on every ₹125 spend.

You can earn 10X reward points on every ₹125 spent on apparel and departmental stores.

Also Read | Personal loan: How to use an EMI calculator to determine monthly instalments