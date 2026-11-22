A unique case in Jodhpur has raised concerns about the purity of gold ornaments, as rhenium powder mixed with gold was found carrying a 22-carat hallmark. Here we look at 5 key questions around the case – how such metals can be mixed into jewellery, whether routine testing can detect them and what buyers should check before purchasing gold.
Rhenium is a rare, dense metal used in industry. It is denser than gold. Hence, it can be used to increase an ornament's weight without adding the required amount of gold.
The probe in the Jodhpur case found that about one gram of rhenium powder was mixed with 7.83 grams of 24-carat gold.
So, after the ornament was made from that gold, it carried a 22-carat hallmark, but its gold content was estimated at around 20 carats.
The investigation said X-ray fluorescence (XRF) machines, which is commonly used for such detection, failed to identify the rhenium. But that does not conclude that all XRF machines will miss rhenium or that all gold jewellery is suspect.
XRF testing analyses an object's surface composition and may not detect materials hidden inside.
A single example is not enough of a proof to eshtablish that hallmarked gold is unreliable. BIS says purity is determined by prescribed assay methods, including fire assay, rather than by a jeweller's routine XRF scan. The reported incident raises questions about the testing and certification process.
When buying gold, look for the BIS logo, a purity mark such as 22K916, and the six-character Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) code. Then you can verify the HUID through the BIS Care app.
To be more cautious, buy from a BIS-registered jeweller and ensure the invoice records weight and purity before buying.
Yes. Consumers can approach a recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centre for fire-assay testing. BIS guidance lists a ₹200 testing fee. The process requires a small sample and may damage the ornament.
Gold slid for a fifth day — notching its biggest weekly decline since March — as a hawkish Federal Reserve signaled more interest-rate hikes and a rout in AI stocks spurred selling across metals markets.
Bullion tumbled, trading near $3,500 an ounce Friday, and lost nearly 9% this week, after hitting its lowest level since September 2025. Silver has fallen over 15% in the past five sessions.
The sharp rout in gold has decisively broken below $4,000 an ounce, a level some investors believed would provide a floor for bullion, with support from central-bank purchases and other dip-buyers.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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