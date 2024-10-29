Money
Why this rural India-focused RIA wants to build an account aggregator platform
SummaryStarting his journey as an investment advisor to farmers in rural Maharashtra, Sawant now wants to build a platform that gives users one-stop access to all financial data
Nitin Sawant, founder of NS Wealth, a Sebi-registered investment advisory firm, secured final approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 28 October to launch an account aggregator (AA) platform under his new venture, OMS Fintech Account Aggregator.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more