Why this rural India-focused RIA wants to build an account aggregator platform

What challenges do you foresee for a new player like you?

As a new AA, it can take time to onboard new FIPs (financial information providers). For FIPs, every new AA adds to costs, compliance and paperwork. The FIPs need to ensure their systems are ready to cater to the increased volumes of data requests with the new AAs coming in. However, it is a challenge for FIPs to meet such data demands as their systems were not designed to handle such large volumes of data demands. AAs are data blind. So, we don’t know the quality of data that is being sent to end-users. We have received feedback from the market that data quality may not always meet user expectations. For example, some data may not be available with more than four-five months of history.