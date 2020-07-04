Sebi tightens regime for RIAs, restricts use of names like IFA, wealth adviser

“The new rules were supposed to bring in parity between individual and corporate RIAs. But a plain reading of them shows that individual RIAs cannot accept even non-advisory clients as distribution clients, while a corporate can do so through a separate division at arms’ length," said Suresh Sadagopan, founder, Ladder7 Financial Advisories, a financial planning firm. “However the family of an individual RIA can provide distribution to an entirely separate set of clients," he added.