Rich Dad, Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki acknowledges he is $1.2 billion in debt: ‘If I go bust, the bank goes b
Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, shares his unique philosophy on debt and investment. He uses debt to pay for assets, categorizing luxury vehicles as liabilities. He also advocates for saving gold instead of cash and has amassed a debt of $1.2 billion.
Rich Dad, Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has recently shared a unique take on debt, and investment, one that encompasses assets and liabilities. The best selling author took to social media platform Instagram, and said that he uses debt to pay assets.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message