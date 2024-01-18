Rich foreigners will now get tax-free access to Indian MFs
Summary
- They can invest in the HDFC AMC’s feeder funds that is set to operate from GIFT City.
It is an unprecedented move that is likely to open the flood gates for infusion of fresh funds by foreigners into India’s stock market. One of India’s leading asset management companies (AMCs)—HDFC AMC has secured approval to start six feeder funds in GIFT City (IFSC) that will in turn invest in its domestic mutual fund (MF) schemes. The feeder funds will be structured as Category III AIFs, or alternative investment funds.