Rich foreigners will now get tax-free access to Indian MFs

Currently, foreign citizens wishing to invest in India must register as foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, in India which is a cumbersome process. By contrast, GIFT City funds will have a simple KYC (know your customer) format. The investors in these funds will not be mandated to open bank accounts in GIFT City. After KYC and registering with the fund administrator, they can directly remit money from their foreign bank accounts. The move could also be beneficial to non-resident Indians (NRIs). As of now, NRIs wishing to invest in the country must open either an NRO or NRE account. They must then invest money through either the Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) or non-PIS route for direct stocks, both of which have different types of restrictions. In case of mutual fund investment, only a few funds in India are open to NRIs based in the USA and Canada. NRIs are also subject to tax deduction at source, or TDS, on their capital gains in Indian mutual funds. However if NRIs invest through these GIFT city funds, there will be no TDS on capital gains. Since the AIFs will invest only in growth plans of mutual fund schemes, their only income will be capital gains and hence free of tax. There is also no requirement of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) for investors in feeder funds, but investors who do have a PAN will have to disclose the same.