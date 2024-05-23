Bollywood actress Richa Chadha recently shared how her early investments played a crucial role in financing a part of her wedding with actor Ali Fazal. Speaking candidly on the podcast, 'UnStreeOType' with Yuvaa, Chadha shared that her investment in a mutual fund contributed to covering expenses for one of the ceremonies. She emphasised the importance of financial independence and urged women to invest early.

“Don't put the burden on your father or your mother for your marriage; start investing," she advised, encouraging women to explore mutual funds, demat accounts, and trading. Chadha says she herself experienced the benefits of her investments firsthand when she had faced a “cash flow issue" during her wedding to actor Ali Fazal.

The actress disclosed that she began investing around 2015-16, following the success of her critically acclaimed film Masaan. Her decision to invest in a mutual fund while making the web series Inside Edge in 2017 proved wise, as it provided financial support during her wedding celebrations.

Recalling her personal experience, the Heeramandi actress shared, “When we got married, I had to invest in a film that we were producing, and I suddenly had a cash flow issue — something that typically actors don't have because they find a way around it. But then I had these surging expenses, so I actually paid for one ceremony via a mutual fund that I had invested in during Inside Edge."

Chadha underscored the importance of financial autonomy for women, stating, “You can have a joint account, but you must have an account that is just yours. Don't put all your money into one joint account and be sad when something goes wrong."

The actress's personal experience is a powerful example of how investing early and maintaining financial independence can empower individuals, particularly women, to navigate unexpected financial challenges and major life events with greater ease.

