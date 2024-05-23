Richa Chadha says mutual fund helped pay for her wedding amid ‘cash flow issues’; urges women to ‘start investing’ early
Sharing her personal experience, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha emphasised the importance of financial independence for women, sharing how her early investments helped finance part of her wedding with actor Ali Fazal.
Bollywood actress Richa Chadha recently shared how her early investments played a crucial role in financing a part of her wedding with actor Ali Fazal. Speaking candidly on the podcast, 'UnStreeOType' with Yuvaa, Chadha shared that her investment in a mutual fund contributed to covering expenses for one of the ceremonies. She emphasised the importance of financial independence and urged women to invest early.