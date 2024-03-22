Riding the Rise: Long-term investment ideas to capitalise on India's promising future
India's economic strength is highlighted by Q3 FY24 GDP surge. Government reforms like 'Make in India' and 'PLI' are key drivers. Innovative solutions like Unit Link Plans and Investment-Linked Plans offer comprehensive financial benefits for consumers.
India is growing at a fast pace. With a GDP growth rate of 8.4% clocked in Q3 FY24, India is in a sweet spot. On the back of an 11.6% increase in manufacturing activity and a 9.5% growth in construction, India’s Q3 GDP surge was the highest in six quarters. This is particularly impressive compared to the slowdown in many large global economies.