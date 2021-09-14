Rights of ‘members’ of an HUF remain extremely limited

An HUF comprises four generations of lineal descendants of a common ancestor, and includes their wives and daughters in different capacities. Each of these parties has different rights. The grandson would enjoy the status of a coparcener of the HUF (assuming the HUF was formed by his grandfather or his great grandfather)—he has a right at birth over the HUF property, including the right to ask for a partition. The spouse of the grandson, however, will only enjoy the status of a “member" of the HUF. As a member of the HUF, the spouse of the grandson is entitled to basic maintenance from the HUF (which includes food, shelter, clothing, medical aid, etc.) upon the death of her husband, and even then at the discretion of the Karta. Her rights are extremely limited, if at all.

