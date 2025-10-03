Rise of hyper-personalised credit score advice: Is it the right fit?

Credit score: Large language models do not only crunch numbers, they also craft bespoke roadmaps to financial health. Instead of receiving generic tips such as “pay your bills on time,” what if you receive hyper-personalised advice such as this: Based on your payment patterns, you could consolidate your two smallest credit cards to boost your score by 25 points in the next three months.

While lenders, credit bureaus such as CIBIL, Experian, and CRIF High Mark, and fintechs are taking steps to adopt these tools, the question that arises is this: Is it worth seeking hyper-personalised advice?

Why is hyper-personalisation vital? The growth of personalised credit advice took place because of AI’s ability to process real-time data at scale, which transformed traditional credit scoring from a one-size-fits-all model into a user-centric experience.

So now an AI app on your smartphone can offer micro-personalisation where algorithms analyse not only your credit history, but also spending habits, location-based economic factors, and behavioural signals such as app usage patterns to give tailored guidance.

Also Read | 6 warning signs you are using your credit card the wrong way

This boom also stemmed from the need for financial inclusion. For instance, traditional credit scores typically overlook gig workers and young adults with no credit history, but AI credit scoring broadens access by incorporating numerous data points. As a result, lenders report up to 45% higher credit acceptance rates in digital platforms.

Key advantages of hyper-personalised advice These are some of the advantages of accessing hyper-personalised advice

With right precision: It detects numerous nuances which traditional models could overlook, such as early signs of cash flow issues. It is believed to improve loan approval accuracy.

Recommendations: Better budgeting and savings habits with personalised recommendations are believed to drive higher spending on financial products.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.