Rising fixed deposit interest rates: Is now the time to secure your savings?
A lot of banks are offering high interest rates of 7-9% p.a. range on fixed deposits of various tenures. The rates are expected to go down in the second half of 2024. Hence, this is a good time to allocate some money from the debt portfolio to FDs at current high rates.
In its March 2024 FOMC meeting, the US Federal Reserve indicated that it would cut interest rates in the second half of 2024. Following the US Fed, the RBI is also expected to cut interest rates in the second half of 2024. Once that happens, the banks in India may also cut interest rates on fixed deposits.