Rising interest rates? How to pay down your home loan faster
Paying off your home loan more quickly can result in substantial savings on interest over the loan’s duration.
HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, has been gradually raising its repo rate-linked home loan interest rates since January of this year. Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintaining the repo rate unchanged since April of the previous year, HDFC Bank has increased its rates. As the name implies, repo rate-linked home loan rates are supposed to adjust in line with changes in the repo rate.