Risk-o-meter is a good starting point but don’t rely on it alone

For equity funds, the risk-o-meter works more as a cautionary tool. This is because, except for a large-cap portfolio that stays close to the index, all other schemes will be rated “very high risk". The risk-o-meter will also be ineffective in communicating an increase in risk in such equity portfolios since they are already in the highest risk category. So, if a multi-cap fund that has a predominantly large-cap portfolio now moves to take greater exposure to the higher-risk mid- and small-cap segments, the risk score will go up but the risk-o-meter will not communicate this change to the investor since the equity fund is already in the very high-risk category.