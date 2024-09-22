Risk: An underrated word in today's investment landscape
Summary
- Those who dismiss risk as an unnecessary consideration may find themselves unprepared when the market inevitably turns.
Risk profiling is a mandatory exercise every investment advisor must undertake before giving investment advice. Despite its importance, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has not defined a specific methodology, leaving advisors with the flexibility to approach this task in various ways. Some rely on standard basic questionnaires, while others delve deeper, employing psychometric analysis to understand the investor's behaviour and risk attitude.