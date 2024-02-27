Risk tolerance is the emotional tolerance to risk, says Vivek Banka of GoalTeller
One should be careful while planning for financial independence and keep sufficient cushion and liquidity in non-volatile asset classes like fixed deposits and liquid funds.
Investors should not sway their portfolio basis specific events and should stick to diversified funds for the majority of their portfolio. For risky thematic or sectoral bets, they can set aside 10-20% of their equity portfolio as tactical bets, says Vivek Banka, Co-founder, GoalTeller.