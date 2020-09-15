Risks of investing in international equities: Why to invest or not invest?

Firstly let us highlight the reasons not to look at international equity or the risks in international equity investing. The main reason for the sudden popularity of international stocks is due to high returns over the last few quarters & the news about how companies like Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Netflix and others have grown during the pandemic. This is an absolutely the wrong reason to look at international equity as past returns will not benefit future investors. Currently Indian stock brokers and mutual funds are promoting International Equity offerings as well, selling based on past performance. Investing after seeing high returns generally leads to disappointment. Additionally international equities also face risks associated with equity investing including political,economic & fiscal risks which is currently being ignored. US elections in the near term will add volatility to global markets. Foreign exchange fluctuations can be a risk in the short term.