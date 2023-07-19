Understanding the risks in AIFs and PMS investments

Unlike mutual funds, where the total expense ratio is capped at 2.25%, no such caps exist for PMSes and AIFs. This means that higher management fees can be charged on these products and distributors get more commission to sell these products. Additionally, equity mutual funds enjoy long-term capital gains benefits for units held for more than one year. Such benefit does not exist in the case of PMS as the underlying securities are held in the personal demat account of the investor. This means they are taxed every time a buy or sell execution is carried out. Category 3 AIF gains are taxed at the highest slab rate. For category 1 and category 2, the taxes are paid by investors at their individual tax slab rate.