Moved back to India? This buffer can help you with tax planning

Moved back to India and wondering how your tax liability has changed? You may be qualifying for a buffer period that can help you transition smoothly to the Indian tax system as a resident Indian.
This buffer is called RNOR, or Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident.
Taxability in India is determined based on an individual's residential status which is broadly classified in three categories, said Kunal Savani, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. “One is Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR), whose worldwide income is taxable in India. Second is Non-Resident (NRI), whose taxability is generally restricted to India-sourced income. Third is Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR), a short window for returning NRIs under some conditions.”
An individual qualifies as RNOR under any one of these two conditions: you've been a non-resident in 9 out of the 10 years before you return, or you have spent 729 days (approximately 24 months) or less in India across the preceding seven years.