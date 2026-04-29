Robert Kiyosaki warns of 2026–27 market crash: 6 Rich Dad Poor Dad lessons to save wealth

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of one of the most widely recognised books on finance, Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again issued a serious warning. He has highlighted the possibility of a global market crash in 2026–27, suggesting that the decline could be historic and resemble a “Great Depression”-like economic downturn.

In a recent tweet on 28 April 2026, he highlighted the need for investors to remain cautious. He believes that rising debt, the expansion of the money supply, and global equity market uncertainty could cumulatively trigger a sharp collapse across equities and other asset classes.

At the same time, he emphasises that investors should not view such a decline with fear. Kiyosaki frames these downturns as “wealth-building opportunities” for well-informed investors. According to him, such crashes create opportunities to acquire high-quality assets at deep discounts.

Keeping this fundamental outlook in mind, it is prudent to revisit the investing principles from his famed book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, first published in 1997 and still guiding his philosophy across market cycles.

6 Investing Lessons from Rich Dad Poor Dad

I. Assets vs liabilities awareness Kiyosaki’s core lesson is simple: the rich buy assets, while the poor accumulate liabilities. Assets put money in your pocket, whereas liabilities take it out and create financial strain. Understanding this distinction is the first step towards financial independence.

II. Build financial intelligence, not just income In his book, Kiyosaki stresses the importance of financial literacy. He believes that earning more is not enough; understanding money matters even more in the long run. Investors should grasp key concepts such as accounting, taxes, investments, and market behaviour to make informed decisions, especially during downturns.

III. Focus on cash flow, not salary In his book, Kiyosaki has touched on the concept of active income. This is the income that you earn by directly trading your time, devotion and effort for work. It includes salaries, wages, commissions, and fees from jobs or services. He suggests you should not rely solely on active income and instead focus on building passive income streams through businesses, real estate, and investments to generate consistent cash flow.

IV. Learn to manage risk, not avoid it When you invest in equities, bonds or any other assets, you should be clear that risk is an inherent part of such an exercise. It is unavoidable. Kiyosaki explains in his book that your goal should be to not escape risk but to understand and manage it responsibly, especially by preparing for opportunities during market declines and serious downturns.

V. The power of corporations and tax efficiency Kiyosaki argues that wealthy individuals earn through companies and firms and not just as individuals. This is because many systems provide businesses with legal advantages. For example, corporations can plan and deduct expenses (equipment, travel, salaries, incentives, etc.) before paying taxes, whereas individuals pay taxes first and then spend.

This allows wealthy individuals to remain wealthy by enabling more capital to remain invested and grow. You should understand this distinction and plan your investments accordingly.

VI. Develop a mindset to grab the opportunity in a crisis On similar lines to other investing greats such as Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Peter Lynch, Kiyosaki has emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive mindset during economic downturns and recessions.

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Do remember, most investors panic during crashes. In such an environment, calm, disciplined investors excel as they see opportunities. Economic recessions, therefore, are ‘wealth transfer’ events in his view. It is your responsibility to develop a mindset for navigating such situations and seizing lucrative investment opportunities.

In conclusion, Kiyosaki’s 2026–27 crash warning in his recent tweet might sound alarming, but his long-standing philosophy elaborates on this concept, reframing it as a cycle of opportunity rather than a destructive event.

His teaching, across various chapters in his book, is a clear reminder to investors everywhere that wealth is not built solely in rising equity markets, but in how one behaves strategically and in a planned manner when markets decline.