No more currency conversion, gaming platform Roblox to launch wallet to pay creators — What we know

Roblox Corporation, which operates popular gaming platform Roblox, said it will launch a new digital wallet to make it easier and quicker to pay creators, AFP reported.
Users create their own games and related content on the Roblox platform and then share it with others to play and purchase. It has millions of users, including children, the report added.
Some 123 million people played daily on Roblox in Q2-2026, up 10% year-on-year in the same quarter, but down steadily from a peak of 151 million in summer 2025, as per the report.
Announcing the “Roblox Wallet” at the company's annual developer conference in San Jose, California, co-founder and CEO David Baszucki said the move is part of an effort to attract new players and retain creators, particularly adults who make up “an enormous part of the market”.
“Roblox will not become a bank. The wallet is a financial account, not a bank account,” the American company's chief commercial officer Enrico D'Angelo said at a press briefing.
The AFP report added that the company claims to have paid over $5 billion to creators since 2013, including $1.7 billion over the past twelve months. It estimates median earnings of the roughly 42,000 paid creators to be about $1,500 annually.
However, Roblox is forecasting a 14-18% drop in overall purchases made by players in the current quarter, and its share price has lost more than two-thirds of its value since its high.
Notably, the platform is also under close scrutiny around children's safety and has been accused of failing to adequately protect children from sexual predators.
(With inputs from AFP)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.