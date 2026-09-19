No more currency conversion, gaming platform Roblox to launch wallet to pay creators — What we know

Gaming platform Roblox is set to launch its own digital wallet to pay creators and facilitate easier and quicker payment, compared to the present requirement where virtual currency Robux is converted into dollars, which leads to long payment delays. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Sep 2026, 10:22 PM IST
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Roblox is set to launch its own digital wallet to pay creators and facilitate easier and quicker payments, compared to the present virtual currency Robux which has to be converted into dollars and leads to long payment delays.
Roblox is set to launch its own digital wallet to pay creators and facilitate easier and quicker payments, compared to the present virtual currency Robux which has to be converted into dollars and leads to long payment delays. (Reuters / Ramil Sitdikov / Illustration / File Photo)

Roblox Corporation, which operates popular gaming platform Roblox, said it will launch a new digital wallet to make it easier and quicker to pay creators, AFP reported.

Users create their own games and related content on the Roblox platform and then share it with others to play and purchase. It has millions of users, including children, the report added.

Some 123 million people played daily on Roblox in Q2-2026, up 10% year-on-year in the same quarter, but down steadily from a peak of 151 million in summer 2025, as per the report.

Announcing the “Roblox Wallet” at the company's annual developer conference in San Jose, California, co-founder and CEO David Baszucki said the move is part of an effort to attract new players and retain creators, particularly adults who make up “an enormous part of the market”.

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Roblox Wallet: How it will function and all we know

  • Roblox creators till now, were paid in the platform's virtual currency Robux, and had to manually request for conversion of the same into United States Dollars once they reached a certain threshold. However, this process caused a long payment delay, the report said.
  • With introduction of the new wallet, they can now automatically receive dollar-based revenue generated by their games, on a daily basis (business days) and transfer it to a bank account.
  • The wallet, to be managed by payment company Airwallex, is set to be rolled out for adult creators in the US in December, and then internationally, alongside an associated payment card, in 2027, it added.
  • Roblox also told AFP that the wallet will be extended to teenagers in 2027, with parental consent,
  • Meanwhile, the payment card will be available to any wallet holder, it added.

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Roblox paid creators over $5 billion since 2013

“Roblox will not become a bank. The wallet is a financial account, not a bank account,” the American company's chief commercial officer Enrico D'Angelo said at a press briefing.

The AFP report added that the company claims to have paid over $5 billion to creators since 2013, including $1.7 billion over the past twelve months. It estimates median earnings of the roughly 42,000 paid creators to be about $1,500 annually.

However, Roblox is forecasting a 14-18% drop in overall purchases made by players in the current quarter, and its share price has lost more than two-thirds of its value since its high.

Notably, the platform is also under close scrutiny around children's safety and has been accused of failing to adequately protect children from sexual predators.

(With inputs from AFP)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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