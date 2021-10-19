‘Role of distributors is critical in handling investor emotions’

The trend towards consolidation, I don’t think is being driven by the cap on TERs. I think it is more being driven by the emerging environment. In that, as an individual distributor, what is becoming more apparent is that you need to have both—the breadth and depth of the knowledge. Financial markets have become so dynamic that new asset classes are appearing. And therefore, there is a sense for individuals to come together and pool their knowledge to gain an understanding of the market. Secondly, even in terms of how to do your practice, with the digitization that has happened, how do you serve your customers better, which again is very dynamic. The way technology is changing, it’s affecting business models. Again, when you look at these, the requirement for the breadth of knowledge and the effect of technology, for an individual distributor, it makes sense to collaborate with the like-minded.