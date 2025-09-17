Starting-point bias can wreck your portfolio. Here's how to eliminate it.
When you compare the returns of funds in your portfolio, you’re unknowingly using your own investment timeline as the benchmark. If the investment dates differ, one scheme could look better or worse simply because of when you invested in it. That's why you need to check rolling returns.
Imagine two friends visit Delhi. One goes in May and returns complaining about the unbearable heat. The other visits in December, raving about the pleasant winter chill. Both experiences are accurate yet completely contradictory, and neither can prepare you for what to expect if you visit the city at random.