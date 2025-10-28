Want to know how a fund really performs? Track its rolling returns
Point-to-point returns are biased by the start and end-point dates, whereas rolling returns capture a fund's performance across multiple start- and end-points.
When you check a mutual fund’s factsheet, you’ll usually find three-year, five-year or 10-year returns. These are point-to-point figures that show the growth of the fund between two fixed dates. But while easy to read, they can be misleading. A single start or end point can distort the picture depending on whether the market was booming or crashing during those dates.