My sister and I jointly purchased residential land within a housing complex in August 2007. In July 2013, we then made a written agreement permitting our retired father to construct a residential villa at his own cost and bear all related expenses. Further, we agreed that he can lease the property and earn rentals or other compensations in kind or otherwise for his exclusive benefits, but not allowed the sale of the property. We also agreed that upon our father’s demise, the constructed structure on the land shall equally vest irrevocably with us being the land owners. It is now proposed to sell the entire land with the structure and the total sale value will equally be shared between us. Could the construction cost, including stamp duty, borne by our father be considered for the computation and acquisition of capital gains? Can we individually avail tax benefit under Section 54EC of the Income-tax Act?

—Ruchita Mehta

We have assumed that the construction of the residential villa was completed at least two years prior to the proposed date of sale, and upon the demise of your father, the legal process of vesting the rights in the said villa to you and your sister is complete.

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

As the property (residential land and villa) was held for more than 24 months prior to sale (this includes the period of holding of the constructed villa by your father), the said property will qualify as a long-term capital asset. The resultant capital gain or loss arising out of the sale of the said property would be taxable as long-term capital gains or loss (LTCG or LTCL) in your and your sister’s hands.

Since the villa constructed and funded by your father vested irrevocably on you and your sister on his demise, the same may be considered as a gift or inheritance (depending upon the documentation) received by you and your sister. Accordingly, the cost of acquisition of the property, for the purpose of computing LTCG or LTCL on its sale, will be the cost of the original land (incurred by you and your sister) plus the cost of construction or improvement of the residential villa as incurred by the previous owner i.e. your father (including stamp duty).

LTCG or LTCL will be computed as the difference between the net sale proceeds (sale proceeds less brokerage expenses) and the indexed cost of acquisition and improvement. The cost will be indexed using the Cost Inflation Index (CII) notified by the tax authority for the year of purchase of land and construction of residential villa (CII for FY08 and FY14 is 129 and 220, respectively) and the year of sale (CII prescribed for FY21 is 301). Please note that, if the actual sale consideration is lower than the stamp duty value by more than 10%, the stamp duty value would be regarded as the deemed sale consideration, for the purpose of calculating such LTCG or LTCL.

The resultant LTCG or LTCL would be taxable in yours and your sister’s hands in the proportion of your ownership. The tax is payable at 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) on the resulting LTCG (net of set-off of any past or current year’s eligible losses).

A roll-over exemption on the resulting LTCG is available to each of you, towards your proportionate share in the net consideration or LTCG, towards the following investments, subject to the prescribed conditions, limits and timelines:

• Under Section 54 of the Income-tax Act, by investing LTCG in a new residential house in India;

• Under Section 54EC of the Act, by investing LTCG in specified notified bonds; and

• Under Section 54GB of the Act, by investing the net consideration in equity shares of an eligible startup.

We understand that you are evaluating the exemption under Section 54EC of the Act. As the said deduction is available per taxpayer, both you and your sister can avail tax benefit under Section 54EC.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India. Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via