My sister and I jointly purchased residential land within a housing complex in August 2007. In July 2013, we then made a written agreement permitting our retired father to construct a residential villa at his own cost and bear all related expenses. Further, we agreed that he can lease the property and earn rentals or other compensations in kind or otherwise for his exclusive benefits, but not allowed the sale of the property. We also agreed that upon our father’s demise, the constructed structure on the land shall equally vest irrevocably with us being the land owners. It is now proposed to sell the entire land with the structure and the total sale value will equally be shared between us. Could the construction cost, including stamp duty, borne by our father be considered for the computation and acquisition of capital gains? Can we individually avail tax benefit under Section 54EC of the Income-tax Act?