₹1.25 lakh monthly expenses today? Here’s how much you’ll need for retirement and how to invest to buid the corpus

Smita's monthly expenses are 1.25 lakh. To maintain her lifestyle in 25 years, she will need 5.37 lakh monthly. To generate this, she should aim for a retirement corpus of around 16.2 crore, ideally starting with a monthly investment of 67,000.

Sanchari Ghosh
Published29 Apr 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Retirement Savings: Smita Needs to Invest Wisely to Meet Future Monthly Expenses of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.37 Lakh
Retirement Savings: Smita Needs to Invest Wisely to Meet Future Monthly Expenses of ₹5.37 Lakh

Smita has a monthly expenses of . 1.25 lakh, excuding home loan, car loan and little amount of personal loan. The 35-year-old expects to clear all these loans in the next few years, after which her only major financial responsibility will be her regular monthly expenses.

Smita's main concern now is about her retirement planning – which includes understanding how much she would need every month after 25 years to maintain a similar lifestyle, and how she should plan her investments today to achieve that goal.

How much Smita should need to maintain similar lifestyle after retirement?

To understand how much she would need in the future to maintain the same lifestyle she currently manages with Rs1.25 lakh a month, she first needs to calculate the inflation-adjusted value of her expenses.

The inflation-adjusted return for 1.25 lakh (at today's purchasing power) would be around 5,37 lakh in 25 years, if the rate of inflation remain 6%. Accordingly, if she wants to maintain the same lifestyle, her monthly expenses after that period would rise to around 5.37 lakh.

Also Read | EPF savings: Why ignoring EPS records can cost you your retirement income

How much corpus should we need to have a 5,37 lakh monthly pension?

To generate a monthly pension of 5.40 lakh , the retirement corpus depends on the withdrawal rate assumed. In that case, let's assume the withdrawal rate is 4%, and then

Required corpus = Rs64.8 lakh ÷ 4% = around Rs16.2 crore

How to invest to build a 16.2 crore corpus in 25 years? '

If Smita hasn't started investing towards her retirement yet, she is already late. However, starting now can still make a big difference. For long-term wealth creation, mutual funds can be a prudent investment option for building a retirement corpus.

And at 12 per cent interest rate, she would need to invest around 67,000 per month, ideally at

  • 60–70% in Large Cap Mutual Funds and Flexi Cap Mutual Funds for stability
  • 20–25% in Mid Cap Mutual Funds for growth
  • 10–15% in Hybrid Funds for balance

However, if she can increases her SIP by 10–15% every year (step-up SIP). This can reduce the starting SIP burden significantly and help her reach the target faster.

Also Read | 5% annual SIP step-up can boost your retirement corpus by more than ₹83 lakh

For example, if she plans to increase her SIP by 10% every year, the starting investment required will be much lower, i.e. around 38,000–Rs40,000 per month. This means:

  • Year 1: 40,000/month
  • Year 2: 44,000/month
  • Year 3: 48,400/month

This is far more manageable than investing a flat 67,000 every month for 25 years.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.

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