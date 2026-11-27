Building a sizeable retirement corpus is only one part of retirement planning. Equally important is deciding how much money to withdraw every month without exhausting savings during one's lifetime. A withdrawal rate that is significantly higher than the returns generated by the retirement corpus can lead to premature depletion of savings.

For instance, if you have accumulated a retirement corpus of ₹1.5 crore and want to generate a monthly income of ₹1.5 lakh for the next 20 years, will your savings be sufficient?

The answer depends on the returns generated by the investment and the amount withdrawn every month. Investors also need to account for inflation, which gradually reduces the purchasing power of a fixed monthly pension.

₹ 1.5 crore corpus: Can you withdraw ₹ 1.5 lakh every month? Since retirement savings are generally meant to provide a regular and relatively stable income, investing the entire corpus in low-risk instruments may be a suitable approach for conservative investors.

However, such investments are unlikely to consistently generate annualised returns of 10%, 12% or 15%. Assuming the ₹1.5 crore corpus generates an annualised return of 6%, withdrawing ₹1.5 lakh every month would mean an annual withdrawal rate of approximately 12%.

Under this scenario, the retirement corpus would last only around 10 years, significantly short of the targeted 20-year retirement period.

Even reducing the monthly withdrawal to ₹1.25 lakh would not solve the problem entirely. At the same assumed return of 6%, the corpus would be exhausted in approximately 14 years.

How much monthly pension can a ₹ 1.5 crore corpus generate? A lower withdrawal amount can help extend the life of retirement savings.

If you withdraw ₹1 lakh every month from a ₹1.5 crore corpus earning an annualised return of 6%, the money could last approximately 21 years. This would mean an annual withdrawal rate of around 8%.

Reducing the monthly withdrawal further to ₹75,000 could extend the corpus's longevity to approximately 49 years, assuming the same rate of return and withdrawal pattern.

However, a fixed monthly withdrawal comes with another challenge: inflation.

Why inflation-adjusted withdrawals are important A monthly pension of ₹1 lakh may appear sufficient today, but its purchasing power will decline over time.

Assuming an annual inflation rate of 5%, the purchasing power of ₹1 lakh would fall to just over ₹61,000 after 10 years.

This means retirees who depend on a fixed monthly withdrawal may find it increasingly difficult to meet their living expenses as healthcare, housing and other costs rise.

One way to address this challenge is to increase the monthly withdrawal amount every year to account for inflation. However, doing so puts additional pressure on the retirement corpus.

₹ 70,000 monthly withdrawal may sustain corpus for 20 years Consider a retirement plan in which an investor starts withdrawing ₹1 lakh every month from a ₹1.5 crore corpus and increases the withdrawal amount by 5% annually.

Even with an assumed annualised return of 6%, the corpus would last only around 14 years.

If the initial monthly withdrawal is reduced to ₹90,000, the savings would last approximately 15 years. Starting with ₹80,000 would extend the period to around 17 years.

The calculations suggest that investors targeting a 20-year retirement period, while increasing withdrawals by 5% annually, may need to begin with a monthly withdrawal of approximately ₹70,000.

Also Read | How much gold should you hold? WGC suggests changing allocation with cycles

Want ₹ 1.5 lakh monthly pension? You may need ₹ 3.3 crore The calculations highlight the importance of balancing retirement income requirements with the size of the accumulated corpus.

Expecting a monthly pension of ₹1.5 lakh from a ₹1.5 crore retirement fund could be risky, particularly when the investment generates an annualised return of just 6%.

Similarly, starting with a lower withdrawal amount of ₹1 lakh may not adequately address the impact of inflation over two decades.

For investors who want to withdraw ₹1.5 lakh every month in the first year and increase the amount by 5% annually, the required retirement corpus could be approximately ₹3.3 crore.