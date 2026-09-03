₹1 Crore by 45: How much should you invest in SIPs at age 25 or 35?

Building a corpus of ₹1 crore can be an important financial milestone for people planning for long-term goals such as funding a child’s higher education or creating a retirement nest egg.

Although the target may initially appear difficult to achieve, starting investments early and maintaining consistency can make the goal more attainable.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds are among the popular routes for creating long-term wealth. Through an SIP, investors put a fixed amount into a mutual fund at regular intervals, generally every month. This approach can encourage financial discipline while giving investments the opportunity to benefit from compounding over an extended period.

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However, investors should remember that mutual fund returns are linked to market performance and are not guaranteed.

To estimate the monthly SIP required to build a ₹1 crore corpus, assume an annual return of 12%. The amount investors need to contribute varies considerably depending on when they begin. Here is an illustration of the monthly investment required to target ₹1 crore by age 45.

Start at 25: Invest ₹ 10,200 a month Starting at 25 gives an investor a 20-year investment horizon. With more time available, the monthly contribution required is comparatively modest. Over two decades, the effect of compounding has more time to contribute to the growth of the corpus.

Monthly SIP: ₹10,200

Investment period: 20 years

Assumed return: 12%

Total amount invested: ₹26.48 lakh

Estimated returns: ₹76.42 lakh

Target corpus: ₹1 crore

Start at 30: Monthly SIP rises to ₹ 20,500 An investor beginning at 30 has 15 years to reach the ₹1 crore target. Since the investment period is five years shorter, the monthly contribution needs to increase substantially to make up for the lost compounding time.

Monthly SIP: ₹20,500

Investment period: 15 years

Assumed return: 12%

Total amount invested: ₹36.90 lakh

Estimated returns: ₹65.51 lakh

Target corpus: ₹1.02 crore

Start at 35: Invest ₹ 44,000 every month At age 35, the investor has just 10 years remaining to build the targeted corpus by 45. As a result, the required monthly SIP increases sharply. The investor has to put considerably more money from their own pocket because there is less time for compounding to work.

Monthly SIP: ₹44,000

Investment period: 10 years

Assumed return: 12%

Total amount invested: ₹52.80 lakh

Estimated returns: ₹48.41 lakh

Target corpus: ₹1.01 crore

Time is one of the biggest advantages in investing The comparison demonstrates how significantly the starting age can influence the monthly investment requirement. A person who begins investing at 25 needs to put substantially less money into an SIP every month than someone who starts at 35, even though both investors are targeting a ₹1 crore corpus by age 45.

The longer investment period allows compounding to play a greater role in wealth creation. Consequently, postponing investments by five or 10 years can result in a much higher monthly contribution requirement.