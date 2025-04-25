₹1 lakh investment in these 2 ELSS mutual funds at launch would have grown to over ₹5 lakh. Check details

Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is advisable to examine its past returns and compare them with similar schemes in the same category. Here, we share the past returns of two equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) funds, which have delivered over five-fold returns since their launch.

These two schemes are DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund and Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund, which have grown by 7.8 and 5.2 times, respectively.

DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund If someone had invested ₹1 lakh a year ago in DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund, it would have grown to ₹1.17 lakh, according to a calculation on dspim.com. In three years, an investment of ₹1 lakh would have swelled to ₹1.74 lakh, thus delivering a return of 20.42 per cent.

In five years, an investment of ₹1 lakh would have grown to ₹3.56 lakh, giving a return of 28.94 per cent. If someone had invested ₹1 lakh 10 years ago, the investment would have grown to ₹4.79 lakh, giving a return of 16.97 per cent.

Tenure Return 1 year 1.17 lakh 3 years 1.74 lakh 5 years 3.56 lakh 10 years 4.79 lakh Inception (1/1/2013) 7.88 lakh

If someone had invested ₹1 lakh at the time of the scheme's launch on January 1, 2013, it would have grown to ₹7.88 lakh. The return in this case will be 18.25 per cent.

The fund is managed by Rohit Singhania, and its benchmark is Nifty500 TRI. Its key constituent stocks are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Cipla and HCL Technologies.

Motilal Oswal Tax Saver Fund If someone had invested ₹1 lakh a year ago in Motilal Oswal Tax Saver Fund, it would have grown to ₹1.11 lakh. In three years, an investment of ₹1 lakh would have grown to ₹1.87 lakh, thus giving a return of 23.25 per cent.

Tenure Return (%) 1 1,11,910 3 1,87,220 5 3,59,210 Inception 5,21,480

In five years, an investment of ₹1 lakh would have grown to ₹3.59 lakh, giving a return of 29.14 per cent. And if someone had invested ₹1 lakh at the time of launch in 2015, it would have swelled to ₹5.21 lakh, thus giving a return of 17.58 per cent.

This scheme was launched on January 21, 2015, and its benchmark index is Nifty500 TRI. The fund managers are Rakesh Shetty, Ajay Khandelwal and Atul Mehra.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.