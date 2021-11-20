1 lakh investment in this stock became 6.37 lakh in 6 months. Details here

The recent report from Care Rating has reaffirmed its rating on its long-term and short-term bank facility and instruments on the company. The rating agency said the continuous support from its promoter Tata Sons indicates that it will take all necessary actions to organize any shortfall in liquidity for the ensuing 12 months. CARE also noted the improvement in operating performance of the entity in FY21 post demerger of consumer mobile business, it had also said.