₹10,000 monthly SIP vs ₹10 lakh FD: Which investment could create more wealth in 15 years?

A ₹10,000 monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) and a ₹10 lakh fixed deposit (FD) offer two very different investment routes. While an SIP allows investors to invest smaller amounts regularly in mutual funds, an FD requires a lump-sum investment with a bank or financial institution for a fixed period.

The choice largely depends on an investor's financial goals, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Under an SIP, an investor commits ₹10,000 every month towards a mutual fund scheme. The investment is exposed to market movements, meaning returns are not guaranteed. However, over a longer period, equity-oriented mutual funds have the potential to generate higher returns.

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An FD, in contrast, offers a predetermined interest rate for a specified tenure. Since bank FDs are not directly linked to stock market performance, they are generally considered more predictable and suitable for conservative investors seeking relatively stable returns.

While SIPs are typically used for long-term wealth creation, FDs can be used for both short- and long-term financial requirements. Banks generally offer FD tenures ranging from a few months to several years, with some offering periods of up to 10 years. Interest rates can vary depending on the tenure and bank, with certain institutions offering relatively attractive rates for deposits with maturities of around four to five years.

₹ 10,000 SIP over 15 years Consider an investor who puts ₹10,000 every month into an SIP for 15 years, assuming an annual return of 12%.

Monthly SIP: ₹ 10,000

Investment period: 15 years

Assumed annual return: 12%

Total amount invested: ₹ 18,00,000

Estimated gains: ₹ 32,45,759

Estimated final corpus: ₹ 50,45,759 The calculation illustrates how regular investments and compounding can potentially help create a substantial corpus over a long period.

₹ 10 lakh FD over 15 years Now consider a lump-sum investment of ₹10 lakh in an FD for 15 years at an assumed annual interest rate of 6.5%.

Initial investment: ₹ 10 lakh

Investment period: 15 years

Assumed interest rate: 6.5% per annum

Estimated interest: ₹ 16.3 lakh

Estimated maturity value: ₹ 26.30 lakh

Based on these assumptions, the ₹10,000 monthly SIP produces a significantly larger projected corpus than the ₹10 lakh FD over 15 years. However, the comparison needs to be viewed carefully because the total amount invested through the SIP is ₹18 lakh, compared with ₹10 lakh invested in the FD.

The SIP approach offers investors the opportunity to build wealth gradually without requiring a large lump sum upfront. It can also make investing more manageable by spreading contributions over time. However, returns depend on market performance and can fluctuate.

An FD provides greater predictability because the interest rate is known at the time of investment. This makes it attractive for investors who prioritise capital stability and predictable returns over potentially higher long-term growth.