10,000 monthly turns to 11.98 lakh in 5 years in this mutual fund SIP plan

This mutual fund allows an investor to invest in SIP mode too. An investor can start investing in PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund - Direct Plan-Growth plan with a minimum monthly investment of ₹1000. This mutual funds mid-cap plan has given stellar return to its investors investing in SIP mode. In last one year, this mutual fund scheme has given 6.85 per cent absolute return to SIP investors whereas annualised return in this period stands at 12.98 per cent. In last 2 years, this mutual funds SIP has yielded 56 per cent absolute return whereas annualised return in this period is near 49.50 per cent. In last 5 years, this mutual funds SIP plan has delivered around 104.50 per cent absolute return while annualised return in this period stands at slightly above 29 per cent.