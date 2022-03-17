10,000 monthly turns to 11.98 lakh in 5 years in this mutual fund SIP plan

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mutual fund calculator: If an investor had invested ₹10,000 per month in this mutual fund SIP plan, its ₹10,000 monthly investment would have grown up to ₹1.25 lakh in one year
Mutual funds SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) is one of the investment tool that helps an investor overcome volatility of the equity markets without bothering about the right time to start. Its compounding benefit feature is one the attractions that gives better return to long term investors. However, there are some equity mutual fund plans that have delivered whopping return to its investors beating the index return by huge margin. PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund - Direct Plan-Growth is one such mutual funds plan.
This mid-cap fund was incepted on 2nd December 2013 and it has delivered 355 per cent absolute return on one time lump sum investment since inception whereas category average return in this period is just 17.55 per cent. For one time lump sum investors, this scheme has delivered around 32.50 per cent return, which is much higher against 19 per cent return given by Nifty 50 index.
This mutual fund allows an investor to invest in SIP mode too. An investor can start investing in PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund - Direct Plan-Growth plan with a minimum monthly investment of ₹1000. This mutual funds mid-cap plan has given stellar return to its investors investing in SIP mode. In last one year, this mutual fund scheme has given 6.85 per cent absolute return to SIP investors whereas annualised return in this period stands at 12.98 per cent. In last 2 years, this mutual funds SIP has yielded 56 per cent absolute return whereas annualised return in this period is near 49.50 per cent. In last 5 years, this mutual funds SIP plan has delivered around 104.50 per cent absolute return while annualised return in this period stands at slightly above 29 per cent.
Mutual fund calculator
As per Value Research data, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 per month in this mutual fund SIP plan, its ₹10,000 monthly investment would have grown up to ₹1.25 lakh in one year whereas it would have grown to ₹6.49 lakh in 3 years. However, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 per month in this mutual funds SIP plan 5 years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly investment would have turned to 11.98 lakh today.
Value Research has given 5-star rating to this mid-cap mutual fund plan.
Apart from PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund - Direct Plan-Growth, there some other mid-cap funds too that have given alpha return to its investors. Edelweiss Mid Cap Direct, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Direct, ICICI Prudential Midcap Direct are one of them.
